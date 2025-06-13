Winnipeg Blue Bombers running back Brady Oliveira could miss multiple games with a shoulder injury, with further evaluation still required, according to TSN's Farhan Lalji.

Oliveira was injured in the Blue Bombers season-opening victory over the BC Lions on Thursday.

The reigning CFL Most Outstanding Player only managed to get two carries before exiting the contest, taking the first play of the game up the middle for a six-yard rush before exploding for a 43-yard gain two players later, presumably landing on his shoulder.

The 27-year-old would stay in the game for the following play, but then would not return to the game. The back-to-back Most Outstanding Canadian has led the league in rushing yards the past two seasons while rumbling for 3,888 yards and 16 touchdowns over the past three seasons.

Stepping up in his absence was rookie Canadian running back Matthew Peterson. Winnipeg acquired the the Brooks, Alberta native in a trade with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats this offseason and performed well in his debut.

The 24-year-old carried the rock 23 times for 130 yards and a touchdown, including shaking off tackles to break off a 38-yard run.