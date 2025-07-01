Winnipeg Blue Bombers running back Brady Oliveira has been listed as questionable for the team's Week 5 matchup against the Calgary Stampeders.

The 27-year-old has been a full participant during this week's practices for the Bombers after missing the team's previous two games with a shoulder injury.

The reigning Most Outstanding Player has only managed two carries this season, each of them coming in Winnipeg's season-opening victory over the BC Lions in Week 2.

The 27-year-old took the first play of the game up the middle for a six-yard rush before exploding for a 43-yard gain two players later, presumably landing on his shoulder.

Oliveira would stay in the game for the following play, but would later leave and hasn't practiced since this week.

The back-to-back Most Outstanding Canadian has led the league in rushing yards the past two seasons while rumbling for 3,888 yards and 16 touchdowns over the past three seasons.

The Bombers are one of two undefeated teams remaining in the CFL at 3-0 and will travel to take on the Calgary Stampeders (2-1) to kickoff Week 5.