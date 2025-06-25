Winnipeg Blue Bombers running back Brady Oliveira has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Edmonton Elks with a shoulder injury.

It marks the second straight game the reigning Most Outstanding Player will miss, after suffering the injury presumably on his second carry during the Blue Bombers season-opening victory over the Lions in Week 2.

Oliveira only managed to get two carries off before exiting the contest, taking the first play of the game up the middle for a six-yard rush before exploding for a 43-yard gain two players later, presumably landing on his shoulder.

The 27-year-old would stay in the game for the following play, but then would not return to the game. Oliveira hasn't practiced since.

The back-to-back Most Outstanding Canadian has led the league in rushing yards the past two seasons while rumbling for 3,888 yards and 16 touchdowns over the past three seasons.

Stepping up in his absence has been rookie Canadian running back Matthew Peterson. Winnipeg acquired the the Brooks, Alberta native in a trade with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats this offseason and he has performed well since.

Through the team's first two weeks, the 24-year-old leads the league in yards per game (86.0) to go along with one touchdown.

The Bombers are one of three undefeated teams remaining in the CFL at 2-0 and will play host to the winless Edmonton Elks (0-2) to kick off Week 4.