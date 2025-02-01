The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have re-signed All-CFL receiver Dalton Schoen to a one-year deal on Saturday.

Schoen, who returns for a fourth season in Winnipeg, was scheduled to become a free agent on Feb. 11.

The 28-year-old appeared in just three games in 2024 after suffering a season-ending knee injury in a Week 3 loss to the BC Lions.

In 34 games over 2022-23, Schoen racked up 141 receptions for 2,663 yards and 26 touchdowns while being named a West Division and CFL All-Star both years.

As a first-year player in 2022, he led the league with 1,441 receiving yards on 70 receptions while tying for the league lead in touchdowns with 16 to earn CFL’s Most Outstanding Rookie honours.

A Kansas State alum, Schoen signed as an undrafted free agent with the Los Angeles Chargers in 2020 but was waived that year. He has also had practice squad stints with Washington and Kansas City.