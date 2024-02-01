The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have agreed to terms on new contracts with defensive backs Nick and Noah Hallett, it was announced Thursday.

The two brothers were scheduled to become free agents later in the month. Nick Hallett signed a two-year deal and will return to Winnipeg for a fifth season. He led the Bombers with 20 special teams tackles in 2023, the third most in the CFL.

Noah Hallett signed a one-year agreement after missing all of last season with a knee injury. He has played a total of 11 regular season games over three CFL seasons.

The Bombers finished the 2023 campaign at 14-4 but lost to the Montreal Alouettes in the Grey Cup.