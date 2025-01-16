The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have agreed to terms on a one-year extension with veteran defensive tackle Jake Thomas, the team announced on Thursday.

Thomas, 34, was scheduled to become a free agent next month but will return to the Bombers for his 13th season with the club. At 205, he is among the franchise leaders in games played, only trailing Bob Cameron (394), Troy Westwood (293), Chris Walby (249), and Stan Mikawos (220)

The Douglas, N.B., native was originally selected by the club in fourth round, 29th overall, in the 2012 CFL Draft, Thomas suited up for every game in 2024, including the Western Final and Grey Cup. He has not missed a game for seven consecutive seasons. He registered a career-high 24 defensive tackles last season to go along with two sacks and one forced fumble.

Thomas is tied with Mikawos for 11th on the franchise's all-time list with 33 sacks.