The Winnipeg Blue Bombbers announced Saturday that the club has agreed to terms on a one-year contract with quarterback Chris Streveler.

The 30-year-old returns for a fourth season with the Bombers (2018-19, 2024-25) after suiting up for 13 games last season. He sustained a serious knee injury in the Banjo Bowl that cut his season short.

He made one start in 2024 in place of the injured Zach Collaros, leading the Blue Bombers to a 25-16 victory over the Ottawa Redblacks. Streveler totalled 343 passing yards, one touchdown and one interception and added 272 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns on 87 carries.

The Naperville, Illinois native first signed with Winnipeg in 2018 and has played in 46 games with the Bombers (13 starts) posting 3,041 passing yards, 20 touchdowns and 20 interceptions while rushing for an additional 1,439 yards and 32 scores.

Streveler spent four years in the National Football League with the Arizona Cardinals and New York Jets. suiting up for nine regular season games (one start). He also had brief stints with the Baltimore Ravens and Miami Dolphins.