WINNIPEG - Winnipeg Blue Bombers receiver Dalton Schoen will miss the rest of the CFL season due to a left knee injury.

Head coach Mike O’Shea confirmed the news on the eve of the Banjo Bowl between the Blue Bombers and Saskatchewan Roughriders.

O'Shea says Schoen will undergo surgery to repair a torn anterior cruciate ligament.

Schoen suffered the tear in Week 4 but tried rehabilitation in an attempt to get back on the field this season.

The knee started hurting again when he returned last week and the decision was made to undergo surgery.

Schoen tore the same left ACL last season.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 5, 2025.