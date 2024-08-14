WINNIPEG — Kenny Lawler is ready to give the Winnipeg Blue Bombers a helping hand.

The star receiver was back practising with the team on Tuesday after breaking his right arm in their season-opening loss June 6 when it was hit by the helmet of a Montreal Alouettes player.

"First day out there, it’s been a long, long time," Lawler told reporters after the team returned from its first bye week of the season.

"Everything I could’ve dreamt of. Man, being back out there, hard hat on with the guys – it’s just an overwhelming, great feeling."

He believes he’s good to go when the Blue Bombers (3-6) travel to play the B.C. Lions (5-4) on Sunday, an opponent that could have newly signed Canadian quarterback Nathan Rourke under centre.

Lawler, who said during training camp thast he had aimed to go over 2,000 yards receiving and haul in 23 touchdowns in 2024, has no specific goals for the remainder of the season.

"Whatever the team needs," Lawler said of his mindset. "That's what it is right now, whatever the team needs.

"If the play comes my way, let’s make it. If the play doesn't come my way, find something to help it go the person with the ball’s way."

Winnipeg head coach Mike O'Shea said it’s not guaranteed Lawler will play Sunday.

"We've got to give him a week of practise and see where that lands him. He hasn’t played football in a long time," he said.

Last season, Lawler was suspended for the first six games due to immigration matters related to a 2021 impaired driving conviction. He returned to action and hauled in 50 catches for 901 yards and six touchdowns in 12 games.

O'Shea is happy Lawler was on the field this week, as were his teammates.

"It's great to have him back out there," Bombers quarterback Zach Collaros said. "His energy, obviously. What he brings to the table, from how explosive he is, how great he is catching the football."

Collaros was asked if he thought Rourke would be able to get up to speed on the CFL game after being away from it for a year and a half.

"It depends if I was drinking Miller Lites on the couch or if I was staying in shape," he said, then added he was sure it's possible.

The Lions announced the signing of Rourke on Tuesday. He’s expected to be at practice Wednesday.

The 2022 CFL most outstanding Canadian left the Lions after that season to take a shot in the NFL. He spent some time with the Jacksonsville Jaguars and New England Patriots.

This year, the New York Giants claimed him off waivers in May and then cut him during training camp. He was signed by the Atlanta Falcons Aug. 1, but they let him go last Sunday.

Rourke's addition comes at a time when the Lions are struggling.

B.C. is on a three-game losing streak and lost starting quarterback Vernon Adams Jr. to a knee injury in Winnipeg’s 25-0 victory Aug. 1. He was replaced by Jake Dolegala.

The three-game season series between the Bombers and Lions is tied at a win apiece.

O’Shea said having Rourke back is good for the league. He expects he’ll pick up any parts of the playbook he needs to and be on the field Sunday.

"They don’t sign him not to play him," O'Shea said. "He’s been in the system and he knows what to do."

Winnipeg defensive end Willie Jefferson said he was happy Rourke is back in the CFL after he went through a “roller-coaster” in the NFL the past couple of months.

He may welcome the “young, knowledgeable” quarterback back with open arms, but not in a pleasant way.

"Coming back to the CFL, coming back this week seeing us, we just want to make it hard for him," Jefferson said. "If we have the opportunity to get to him, get to him early, get to him often, put him on the ground and make him feel it and just like give him those first good couple of licks and make them count."

DEFENCE GETS A BOOST

Bombers defensive end Celestin Haba also returned to practice Tuesday after being out since injuring his left knee in Winnipeg’s second game of the season, a loss to the Ottawa Redblacks on June 13.

O'Shea said his status for Sunday’s game also hasn’t been decided.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 13, 2024.