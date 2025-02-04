The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have agreed to terms on a contract with wide receiver Reggie White on Tuesday, according to TSN's Dave Naylor.

White appeared in 12 games with the Montreal Alouettes in 2024 after starting the season on the six-game injured list with a rib injury. He finished the season with 24 catches for 355 yards and four touchdowns.

The 28-year-old originally signed with the Alouettes in January of 2021, appearing in five games to finish with 18 receptions, two touchdowns and 177 yards.

He broke out in 2022 where he started in the first 15 games, recording 53 catches for 722 yards and two touchdowns. In the Oct. 10, 2022 Thanksgiving Day Classic against the Ottawa Redblacks, he tore three ligaments in his knee that cost him the entire 2023 season, when the Alouettes won the Grey Cup.