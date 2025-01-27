WINNIPEG - The Winnipeg Blue Bombers released Canadian receiver Drew Wolitarsky on Monday.

Wolitarsky, 29, had 33 catches for 403 yards and a touchdown in 10 regular-season games in 2024.

He was reportedly due a five-figure roster bonus Saturday.

Winnipeg selected Wolitarsky, an American by birth, in the '17 CFL supplemental draft out of the University of Minnesota after he qualified for Canadian citizenship.

Over seven CFL seasons with Winnipeg, Wolitarsky registered 227 catches for 2,954 yards and 18 touchdowns in 96 career regular-season games.

He was also a member of two Grey Cup-winning Bombers teams (2019, '21).

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 27. 2025.