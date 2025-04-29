The Winnipeg Blue Bombers selected Wilfrid Laurier quarterback Taylor Elgersma 18th overall, in the second round of the 2025 CFL Draft on Tuesday.

Elgersma won this year's Hec Crighton Trophy as the top football player in U Sports as he helped the Golden Hawks advance to the Vanier Cup where they fell to Laval.

The 22-year-old posted 4,252 passing yards with 35 touchdowns and 11 interceptions across 13 games this past season. He also added seven rushing touchdowns.

Elgersma went undrafted in the NFL, but has received invites to multiple minicamps.

The London, Ont. native was the first quarterback from a Canadian university to participate in the NCAA’s Senior Bowl.

He completed four of his seven pass attempts for a total of 57 yards in the annual All-Star game featuring draft eligible players for the NFL.