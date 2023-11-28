The Winnipeg Blue Bombers announced Tuesday they have signed general manager Kyle Walters to a two-year contract extension to remain with the club.

The Bombers also announced that assistant general manager and director of U.S scouting Danny McManus and senior assistant general manager and director of player personnel Ted Goveia will also remain with the team.

The details of their deals was not announced.

Walters has been the Blue Bombers' general manager since 2013, but both sides failed to reach a deal during the season.

Over his nine seasons at the helm of the Bombers, Walters has gone 98-72 with a pair of West Division and Grey Cup titles to his name.

McManus was first hired by the Blue Bombers in a personnel capacity in December of 2013 and 2024 will mark his 10th season with the organization.

Goveia will also be entering his 10th year with the Blue Bombers in 2024, having first been hired by the club in December of 2013.

The Blue Bombers are set to enter a free agency period highlighted by the expiring contracts of Most Outstanding Canadian Brady Oliveira, receiver Rasheed Bailey, Most Outstanding Lineman nominee Jermarcus Hardrick, and the duo of Jackson Jeffcoat and Willie Jefferson.