Bombers sign OL Bryant to one-year extension
Stanley Bryant - CFL
Published
Stanley Bryant is staying in Winnipeg.
The Blue Bombers have signed the impending free-agent left tackle to a one-year extension.
Bryant, 37, is the most decorated offensive lineman in league history, having won the Most Outstanding Defensive Lineman Award on four occasions.
The native of Goldsboro, NC is a an eight-time CFL West All-Star and seven-time CFL All-Star.
A product of East Carolina, Bryant is set to enter his 14th CFL season and his ninth with the Bombers. Bryant has appeared in 203 contests with the Bombers and Calgary Stampeders.
Bryant is a three-time Grey Cup champion (2014, 2019 and 2021).