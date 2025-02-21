WINNIPEG - The Winnipeg Blue Bombers signed veteran Canadian defensive back Enock Makonzo on Friday.

The five-foot-11, 195-pound Makonzo was with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in 2024 but suffered a season-ending Achilles injury before training camp.

Edmonton selected Makonzo in the first round, fourth overall, out of Coastal Carolina in the 2022 CFL draft.

The native of Lachine, Que., appeared in 16 regular-season games, including 10 starts, with the Elks, registering 56 tackles (five for loss), two sacks and a forced fumble.

Makonzo was limited to just six games in 2023 and had 11 tackles and a forced fumble.

The Bombers also signed American defensive back Javaris Davis.

---

Montreal Alouettes sign offensive lineman Holmes, release defensive back Copeland

MONTREAL — The Montreal Alouettes signed American offensive lineman Des Holmes to a two-year contract Friday.

The six-foot-five, 307-pound Holmes had separate stints with the Ottawa Redblacks in 2023 and '24 but didn't see any action with the CFL club, Holmes, 25, played collegiately at Penn State for four years before transferring to Arizona State in 2022.

Montreal also released Canadian defensive back Tysen-Otis Copeland.

---

Hamilton Tiger-Cats sign Canadian running back Augustine

HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats signed veteran Canadian running back Johnny Augustine on Friday,

Augustine, 31, spent the last six seasons with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers. The five-foot-nine, 202-pound Augustine appeared in 93 regular-season games, rushing for 1,270 yards on 222 carries with three TDs while registering 17 catches for 169 yards and a touchdown.

The native of Welland, Ont., won two Grey Cups with the Bombers while also recording 22 special-teams tackles.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 21, 2025.