The Winnipeg Blue Bombers signed veteran American wide receiver Lucky Whitehead to their practice roster, the team announced on Monday.

Whitehead, 32, spent the last three seasons with the BC Lions. The former CFL All-Star played in 16 games with the Lions last season, where he caught 58 passes for 728 yards and three touchdowns.

The Manassas, Virg. native made his CFL debut with the Blue Bombers in 2019, where he caught 52 passes for 521 yards and two touchdowns, and helped the team win the Grey Cup.

Whitehead spent three years in the NFL with the Dallas Cowboys and New York Jets following a collegiate career at Florida Atlantic University .

In 60 career CFL games, Whitehead has 248 catches for 3,192 yards and 12 touchdowns.

The Blue Bombers are without top WRs Kenny Lawler, who was placed on the six game injured list earlier in the season, and Dalton Schoen, who will miss the entire season with an injury, per TSN's Dave Naylor.

Winnipeg picked up their first win of the season against the Redblacks last week, and will look to make it two in a row as they host the Calgary Stampeders this Friday. The team also released American defensive end Ali Fayad on Monday.