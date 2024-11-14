VANCOUVER — Running back Brady Oliveira of the Winnipeg Blue Bombers was named the CFL's top Canadian for a second straight year Thursday night.

Oliveira was honoured during the CFL's awards banquet.

Voting for the award was conducted by the Football Reporters of Canada and nine CFL head coaches.

Oliveira, 27, of Winnipeg, rushed for 1,353 yards to lead the CFL in that category for a second straight season.

He also helped Winnipeg reach the Grey Cup for a fifth straight year and the Bombers will chase a third victory Sunday when they face the Toronto Argonauts at B.C. Place Stadium.

Defensive lineman Isaac Adeyemi-Berglund of the Montreal Alouettes was the finalist.

The six-foot-two, 248-pound native of Dartmouth, N.S., had a CFL-best nine tackles for a loss and team-high seven sacks while registering a career-high 36 tackles.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 14, 2024.