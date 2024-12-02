The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have agreed to a one-year contract extension with left tackle Stanley Bryant, the team announced in a press release on Monday.

Bryant, 38, was set to become a free agent on Feb. 11, but will now suit up for his 10th season with the Bombers and 15th in the Canadian Football League.

The Goldsboro, N.C., native has won the league’s Most Outstanding Offensive Lineman four times, and has been named to the All-CFL team on eight separate occasions after his most recent selection this past season.

Bryant began his time in the CFL with the Calgary Stampeders in 2010, going on to win the Grey Cup with the team in 2014. He would join Winnipeg as a free agent the following season, and has added two more Grey Cups with the Bombers in 2019 and 2021.

The six-foot-five, 319-pound lineman is a veteran of 219 career games in the CFL, including 186 appearances with the Blue Bombers.

