WINNIPEG — The Winnipeg Blue Bombers will honour their all-time leading rusher next month.

The CFL team says that Charles Roberts will be inducted into the ring of honour on Sept. 7 at Princess Auto Stadium.

He'll be officially added during the annual Banjo Bowl against the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

Roberts made his debut with the Blue Bombers in 2001 and spent most of his eight-year CFL career in Winnipeg.

He led the CFL in rushing on three occasions.

The seven-time all-star will be the 16th member of the Blue Bombers' ring of honour.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 26, 2024.