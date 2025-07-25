TORONTO - Home field hasn't been an advantage this season, but there's something about hosting the Winnipeg Blue Bombers that agrees with Derek Parish and the Toronto Argonauts.

Winnipeg (3-2) visits Toronto (1-5) on Saturday night. The Argos are 0-3 at BMO Field but have won three of their last four home games versus the Blue Bombers.

Toronto swept the 2024 season series 2-0 by a combined five points before downing Winnipeg 41-24 in the Grey Cup.

Watch the Argos host the Blue Bombers LIVE Saturday at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT on TSN1/4, TSN.ca, and the TSN App.

"We're starving for that (home win)" said Parish, Toronto's second-year defensive lineman. "We're checking alleyways and dumpsters.

"We're hungry, we want that."

Toronto had excelled the previous two seasons at BMO Field, compiling a combined 16-2 record there. And the Argos entered '25 a stellar 27-7 at home under head coach Ryan Dinwiddie, in his fifth season at the helm.

"We've got to protect our house and play better at home," Dinwiddie said. "That's been a very positive thing for us in years past but this year we've obviously not won at home.

"I don't think it's a lack of focus by any means … we just haven't been playing good enough football on the road or at home."

Toronto has dropped its last two games, including a heartbreaking 26-25 decision last week in Montreal. The Argos led 25-7 in the second half before quarterback Davis Alexander capped the Alouettes' rally with the game-winning 10-yard touchdown run.

"Obviously it stung, it's a tough pill to swallow and you can't run from it," Dinwiddie said. "We came in here, looked at the film and learned from it.

"It's one of those losses that could really jeopardize the rest of your season emotionally but I think our guys understood we did play a little bit better (but) not well enough to win the football game."

Winnipeg has also lost two straight, both to Calgary. The Stampeders handed the Bombers their first loss of the season 37-16 on July 3, then won the rematch 41-20 last week at Princess Auto Stadium.

It's the first time since '14 that Winnipeg has registered consecutive losses by 20-plus points.

Winnipeg starting quarterback Zach Collaros left that game with a first-half neck injury. But the 36-year-old American was a full participant in practice this week and will play Saturday.

Collaros, twice the CFL's outstanding player who has led Winnipeg to five straight Grey Cup appearances (winning in 2019 and '21) says he's fine.

"I've felt much better as week has gone on," he said. "I took a good shot there and had some lingering affects but from that day to now I feel the same as I did going into that game."

But this will mark the first time since '98 that Toronto and Winnipeg will square off with each team having lost two straight games, a span of 9,765 days.

Winnipeg boasts the CFL's second-ranked rushing game (123.8 yards per game), hardly surprising with Brady Oliveira -- the CFL's top player and outstanding Canadian last season -- in the backfield. Toronto's defence stands seventh against the run (118 yards per game).

Winnipeg is fourth in net offensive yards (385.8) and fifth in offensive points scored (25.4). Conversely, Toronto is sixth in fewest offensive yards allowed (373.3) and eighth in offensive points surrendered (27.5) while having surrendered a CFL-high 18 offensive TDs.

But Toronto's defence is second overall in sacks (14) with Andrew Chatfield Jr. having a league-high five.

Winnipeg also leads the CFL in red-zone TDs (79 per cent) despite being eighth in red-zone plays (23).

"I don't know what the numbers are, honestly to tell you the truth, but I know we're productive down there," said Winnipeg head coach Mike O'Shea. "I don't think it's a heightened sense of awareness or anything like that.

"I just think it's pretty good execution. Now, what you need is better execution on the other parts of the field to allow us to get there more often."

Following the two Calgary losses, Winnipeg defensive lineman Willie Jefferson said the Bombers' defence will bring a sense of urgency to BMO Field.

"I think the guys on the defence want to play better," O'Shea said. "Obviously they're not happy with the explosions they've given up, the mistakes they've made, the lack of communication on certain plays.

"They want to be the reason why the team wins, every phase does. I think the overall idea is work to play better and if they have a little more urgency, then that's probably a positive thing. "

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 25, 2025.