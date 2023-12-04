The Winnipeg Blue Bombers re-signed defensive end Willie Jefferson to an one-year extension, the team announced on Monday.

Jefferson, 32, was the Blue Bombers Most Outstanding Defensive Player last season after he had a team-leading 11 sacks, three forced fumbles, 13 pass knockdowns, to go along with his 21 defensive tackles.

The 6-foot-7 defensive end was named a CFL All-Star for the fifth time in his career last year.

Jefferson has 183 defensive tackles, 58 sacks, six interceptions, and 17 forced fumbles in his nine-season CFL career split between the Edmonton Elks, Saskatchewan Roughriders, and Blue Bombers.

The Beaumont, Texas, native became the first player in CFL history to record 50 career sack and 50 pass knockdowns in 2022.

Winnipeg has appeared in the Grey Cup championship in each of Jefferson's four seasons with the club and helped the team win in 2021.