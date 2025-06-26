Zach Collaros and the Winnipeg Blue Bombers have proven to be too much for the Edmonton Elks over the years.

Winnipeg (2-0) hosts Edmonton (0-2) on Thursday, having won the last 12 head-to-head matchups between the West Division rivals. Collaros is 15-6 in his career against the Elks, including 11 straight wins — the last 10 with the Bombers.

Edmonton's last regular-season win over Winnipeg came on Nov. 3, 2018.

Watch every CFL game LIVE on TSN, with Data Enhanced Feeds available on TSN+.

Winnipeg will be minus standout running back Brady Oliveira (shoulder) again this week. Oliveira, 27, ran twice for 49 yards in the Bombers' season-opening 34-20 win over the B.C. Lions on June 12 before leaving the contest.

He didn’t return, and Canadian rookie Matthew Peterson took over, running for 130 yards and a touchdown in Oliveira’s absence.

Oliveira missed last week's rematch with B.C., which Winnipeg won 27-14. Peterson rushed for 42 yards on 11 carries in that contest.

The Bombers might also be without Canadian receiver Nic Demski (ankle), who's a game-time decision. The veteran has five catches for 54 yards and two touchdowns this season.

Collaros was 18-of-25 passing for 179 yards and two TDs in his regular-season debut, but also threw two interceptions. Defensive backs Evan Holm (seven tackles, interception) and Jamal Parker (six tackles, interception, fumble recovery) were both solid versus B.C.

It's been a tough start for Edmonton, which dropped a 38-28 home decision last week to the Montreal Alouettes (3-0). The Elks trailed 28-6 going into the fourth quarter before outscoring the visitors 22-10.

Tre Ford threw for 308 yards and two TDs with an interception for the Elks while rushing three times for 31 yards and a touchdown. Steven Dunbar Jr. (seven targets, seven catches for 97 yards) proved to be Ford's favourite target while Justin Rankin ran for 76 yards on 12 carries.

Cornerback Tyrell Ford — twin brother of Elks quarterback Tre Ford — faces his former team for the first time. He played with the Bombers in 2022 and 2024, and finished second in the CFL with seven interceptions last season.

Edmonton will be minus centre David Beard (calf).

Winnipeg leads the league in fewest points allowed per game (17.0), while Edmonton sits last, giving up 34.5. A factor working in the Elks' favour is CFL road teams have won the last seven regular-season games, one short of the league record set in '17.