Winnipeg Blue Bombers wide receiver Dalton Schoen appears headed for the six-game injured list, TSN's Farhan Lalji reports.

The injury is latest blow for the winless Blue Bombers, who have struggled to get their offence clicking this season.

Schoen, 27, had five catches for 54 yards in last week's 26-24 loss to the B.C. Lions. He has 14 catches for 159 yards this season.

The three-year CFL veteran had 71 catches for 1,222 yards and 10 touchdowns last season after a breakout 2022 campaign in which he caught 70 passes for 1,441 and 16 touchdowns.

The Blue Bombers visit the Calgary Stampeders this weekend as the team continues to search for their first win of 2024.