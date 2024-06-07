Winnipeg Blue Bombers wide receiver Kenny Lawler sustained a fractured arm in their season-opening loss to the Montreal Alouettes on Thursday and is likely headed to the six-game injured list, TSN's Farhan Lalji reports.

Lawler incurred the injury in the first half of their 27-12 defeat, and did not play in the second half.

The 29-year-old was targeted five times in the game, and finished with three catches for 26 yards. His three catches finished tied for second-most on the team in the game, as the Blue Bombers offence struggled to generate much offence against the defending Grey Cup champions.

Lawler was a strong contributor to the Blue Bombers' offence a season ago, as he reeled in 50 passes for 901 yards and six touchdowns to help lead the team to the Grey Cup, where they were beaten by the Alouettes.

In 54 career CFL games with the Blue Bombers and Edmonton Elks, the Pomona, Calif. native has 218 catches for 3,472 yards and 21 touchdowns.

Winnipeg will be down a major offensive weapon when they try to pick up their first win of the campaign on Thursday, June 13 against the Ottawa Redblacks on TSN.