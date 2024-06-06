Winnipeg Blue Bombers wide receiver Kenny Lawler sustained an upper-body injury in the first half of their season opener and will not return to the game, the team announced.

Lawler had a busy first half, as he was targeted a game-high five times, bringing in three passes for 26 yards.

Winnipeg trailed the Montreal Alouettes 14-5 after the first half in their season opener.

Lawler was a strong contributor to the Blue Bombers' offence a season ago, as he reeled in 50 passes for 901 yards and six touchdowns to help lead the team to the Grey Cup, where they were beaten by the Alouettes.

In 53 career CFL games with the Blue Bombers and Edmonton Elks, the Pomona, Calif. native has 215 catches for 3,446 yards and 21 touchdowns.