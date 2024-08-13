Winnipeg Blue Bombers wide receiver Kenny Lawler was in full gear and took part in initial warmup drills at Tuesday's practice, according to TSN's John Lu.

Lawler alternated between field side and boundary positions. All signs point to the veteran returning to the lineup against the BC Lions on Sunday, Lu adds.

Lawler sustained a fractured arm in the first half of the team's opening week loss to the Montreal Alouettes and has not played since being placed on the six-game injured list.

The 29-year-old was targeted five times in the game, and finished with three catches for 26 yards. His three catches finished tied for second-most on the team in the game, as the Blue Bombers offence struggled to generate much offence against the defending Grey Cup champions.

Lawler was a strong contributor to the Blue Bombers' offence a season ago, as he reeled in 50 passes for 901 yards and six touchdowns to help lead the team to the Grey Cup, where they were beaten by the Alouettes.

In 54 career CFL games with the Blue Bombers and Edmonton Elks, the Pomona, Calif. native has 218 catches for 3,472 yards and 21 touchdowns.

In Lawler's absence, Ontaria Wilson has led the club in receiving, catching 37 passes for 575 yards and two touchdowns.

The Blue Bombers are 3-6 and sit fourth in the West Division.