Winnipeg Blue Bombers quarterback Zach Collaros was forced out of their game against the Calgary Stampeders in the second quarter after absorbing a big hit on a throw.

The team announced Collaros would not return at the beginning of the third quarter, though they did not identify the cause of the injury.

Collaros took the hit on a late throw that was intercepted by the Stampeders, and stayed down on the field for a minute before walking off with team trainers.

When the Bombers got the ball back a few minutes later, Chris Streveler was under centre with Collaros in the locker room for further examination.

Collaros finished his night having completed eight-of-11 passes for 151 yards and a touchdown with a pair of interceptions, and the Blue Bombers trailing 17-13.

Streveler made a start in the opening game of the season for Winnipeg, with Collaros serving a suspension for failing to report for a league-mandated drug test.