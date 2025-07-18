Blue Bombers' Collaros ruled out vs. Stampeders after big hit in second quarter
Winnipeg Blue Bombers quarterback Zach Collaros was forced out of their game against the Calgary Stampeders in the second quarter after absorbing a big hit on a throw.
The team announced Collaros would not return at the beginning of the third quarter, though they did not identify the cause of the injury.
Collaros took the hit on a late throw that was intercepted by the Stampeders, and stayed down on the field for a minute before walking off with team trainers.
When the Bombers got the ball back a few minutes later, Chris Streveler was under centre with Collaros in the locker room for further examination.
Collaros finished his night having completed eight-of-11 passes for 151 yards and a touchdown with a pair of interceptions, and the Blue Bombers trailing 17-13.
Streveler made a start in the opening game of the season for Winnipeg, with Collaros serving a suspension for failing to report for a league-mandated drug test.