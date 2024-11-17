Winnipeg Blue Bombers star quarterback Zach Collaros suffered an apparent finger injury in the third quarter of the Grey Cup and was forced to miss some game time.

Collaros appeared to cut his finger upon releasing a pass in the third quarter, while the Blue Bombers were trailing the Toronto Argonauts 17-10.

Collaros would finish the drive, where the Bombers kicked a long field goal, but went straight to the locker room afterwards.

The veteran signal caller completed six of 16 passes for 114 yards and an interception before leaving the game.

Terry Wilson came on to replace Collaros in the team's next possession. He missed his first three throws.

Wilson had scored the game's opening touchdown on a three-yard run in the first quarter.