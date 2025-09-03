The Winnipeg Blue Bombers and Edmonton Elks have a shot at earning Labour Day redemption this week.

Both teams are home after dropping the opener of their respective Labour Day series on the road. Winnipeg lost 34-30 to the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Sunday before the Calgary Stampeders dispatched Edmonton 28-7 on Monday.

Winnipeg (6-5) hosts Saskatchewan (9-2) in the Banjo Bowl on Saturday afternoon while Edmonton (4-7) returns to Commonwealth Stadium to face Calgary (8-3).

The Riders look to earn their first Labour Day sweep since 2018. Ironically, Bombers quarterback Zack Collaros was under centre for Saskatchewan back then.

Sunday's contest ended dramatically as Dalton Schoen's late touchdown pulled Winnipeg to within 32-30 and the Bombers went for the two-point convert to tie the contest. But Riders' defensive back Tevaughn Campbell returned an interception 112 yards to earn Saskatchewan the two points.

The interception tarnished a solid outing by Collaros, who completed 26-of-37 passes for 326 yards and three TDs. But Winnipeg had just eight rushing attempts for 25 yards despite the presence of Brady Oliveira -- the CFL's outstanding player and top Canadian last year.

Oliveira ran just five times for 24 yards and a TD while also losing a fumble.

By comparison, Saskatchewan rushed for 133 yards on 23 attempts (5.8-yard average). A.J. Ouellette led the way with 89 yards and a TD on 18 carries.

Having said all of that, the Riders' defence is the CFL's toughest to run against, allowing a league-low 71.6 yards per game. However, it should also be noted that teams have run just 168 times against Saskatchewan, another league-low mark.

The Riders are also allowing 4.7 yards per rush, tied with Edmonton for second-lowest in the CFL behind Ottawa (4.6 yards). Saskatchewan is ranked first overall in fewest offensive yards allowed (337.8) and second in offensive points (22.3 per game) but seventh against the pass (291.5 yards per game).

With the ground game clicking, Saskatchewan quarterback Trevor Harris was 17-of-27 passing Sunday for 219 yards and a TD. On the season, though, Harris has completed 73.5 per cent of his passes for 2,914 yards with 19 TDs and seven interceptions.

Saskatchewan has also been a good road team this season with a 4-1 record, the same mark Winnipeg has at Princess Auto Stadium.

Pick: Winnipeg.

B.C. Lions versus Ottawa Redblacks (Friday night)

At Ottawa, B.C. (5-6) has had time to fully digest its 52-34 road loss two weeks ago in Toronto. Nathan Rourke threw for 326 yards and two TDs in that game but Argos starter Nick Arbuckle had a career-high 443 passing yards and three touchdowns. Worth noting is B.C. receiver Keon Hatcher has already cracked the 1,000-yard plateau (1,009). The Redblacks (3-8) also come off a bye week having dropped two straight. However, despite the extended time off, starter Dru Brown (knee) was limited in practice Monday and Tuesday.

Pick: B.C.

Hamilton Tiger-Cats versus Montreal Alouettes (Saturday afternoon)

At Montreal, Hamilton (6-5) comes in following Monday's stunning 35-33 home loss to Toronto, its third straight overall. Starter Bo Levi Mitchell threw for 405 yards and three TDs. James Morgan made his first CFL start for the Als (5-6) in a 26-13 loss to Winnipeg on Aug. 21 but the good news is incumbent Davis Alexander (hamstring) has resumed practising, albeit on a limited basis. Receivers Tyson Philpot and Austin Mack, returner James Letcher Jr. and safety Marc-Antoine Dequoy have all been full participants.

Pick: Montreal.

Calgary Stampeders versus Edmonton Elks (Saturday night)

At Edmonton, Calgary (8-3) chases the Labour Day sweep to remain within striking distance of front-running Saskatchewan atop the division. The Stampeders have not only won three straight but are 6-0 versus West Division rivals. Running back Dedrick Mills ran for 106 yards on Monday as Vernon Adams Jr. threw for 162 yards and a TD while rushing once for three yards. Cody Fajardo completed 21-of-33 passes for 255 yards with no TDs or interceptions for the Elks (4-7), who are 0-5 within the conference and 2-3 at home.

Pick: Calgary.

Last week: 2-1.

Overall: 32-18.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 3, 2025.