Winnipeg hosts 2024 CFL Combine; Regina to host in 2025

The Canadian Football League's top draft prospects head west next spring for the CFL Combine, as the league announced Tuesday that Winnipeg will host the 2024 showcase from March 19-24.

Regina will host the event in 2025.

“We’re excited to partner with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers next year and the Saskatchewan Roughriders in 2025, to set the stage for future players entering our league,” said Greg Dick, the CFL’s Chief Football Operations Officer and Head of Grey Cup & Events in a statement.

“The Combine is a vital tool for GMs, coaches and scouts to evaluate the incoming class of Canadian and Global talent in person, but beyond that, being invited is also a hard-earned reward for top-flight young players after years of determination, training and sacrifice.”

The 2024 CFL combine season kicks off with a specialized Kicking Combine on January 20 in San Diego. On March 8, players from across Canada will then gather at the University of Waterloo’s Feridun Hamdullahpur Field House for the CFL Invitational Combine, where prospects will earn the opportunity to join the top-ranked class of draft-eligible players in Winnipeg.

The event will follow a similar five-day format that was introduced in 2023. Day One will see players take part in medical testing and measurements, while Day Two will include traditional on- and off-field testing, including the 40-yard dash, the bench press and more. Days Three to Five will be designated for practice sessions involving individual drills and one-on-ones with CFL coaches leading positional groups and installing offences and defences.

In 2025, the Saskatchewan Roughriders, the City of Regina and Tourism Saskatchewan will play host to the event.