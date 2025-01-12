The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have come to terms on a one-year contract extension with veteran all-star defensive end Willie Jefferson. He was scheduled to become a free agent in February.

Jefferson returns for his 11th season in the CFL and sixth with the Blue Bombers.

The 33-year-old was named to the All-CFL team for the sixth time in 2024 after leading the club with six sacks while adding 25 defensive tackles, two fumble recoveries, one forced fumbles and 10 pass knockdowns.

His 43 career sacks with the Bombers rank sixth all-time in franchise history.

He has played 155 CFL games, including 80 with the Bombers, winning three Grey Cups (Edmonton, 2015; Winnipeg 2019, 2021). He also spent time With the Saskatchewan Roughriders from 2016-18.

Jefferson has also been recognized for his contributions to the community winning the Ed Kotowich Good Guy Award in 2022 and the Cal Murphy Heart of a Legend Award in 2023.