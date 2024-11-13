With Kelly out, ground game to take on added significance for Argos in Grey Cup

VANCOUVER — Ka'Deem Carey, Deonta McMahon and Canadian Daniel Adeboboye have all been key figures in the Toronto Argonauts' offence this season, but their abilities will take on added significance in the Grey Cup on Sunday.

The trio anchored a Toronto rushing game that led the CFL in attempts (417) and was second in yards (121.3 per game). With starting quarterback Chad Kelly injured, the Argos will rely heavily upon their three running backs when they face the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in the Grey Cup at B.C. Place Stadium.

Kelly, the CFL's outstanding player last season, suffered a leg injury Saturday in Toronto's 30-28 road win over the Montreal Alouettes in the East Division final. Veteran backup Nick Arbuckle, who started just once this season, will make his first Grey Cup start Sunday.

Toronto opened the season without Kelly, who was suspended for the entire pre-season and first nine regular-season games for violating the CFL's gender-based violence policy. He was reinstated by the league in August.

Toronto went 5-4 minus Kelly, with Cameron Dukes going 4-4 as the starter and Arbuckle winning his lone start. Included in that stretch was a 16-14 overtime home win over Winnipeg on July 27 as the Argos' defence forced five turnovers, had five sacks and scored the team's lone touchdown.

Carey was the CFL's third-leading rusher this season with 1,060 yards (5.5-yard average, seven TDs). McMahon ran for 288 yards on 48 carries (6.0-yard average, four TDs) while Adeboboye had 244 yards on 63 carries (3.9-yard average) in addition to contributing on special teams.

Kelly's return was a definite shot in the arm for Toronto's offence. It finished third overall in offensive points (26.2 per game) and net yards (368.7) and sixth in passing yards (265.2) compared to No. 7 in offensive points (23.7 per game) and last in net offence (309.7) and passing (210.9 yards per game) through the first nine games.

With or without Kelly, Winnipeg's defence presents a formidable challenge. The Bombers ranked first overall in fewest offensive points (19.9 per game), offensive TDs (33), net offence (328.6) and passing yards (234.8) and second in passing touchdowns allowed (20).

The unit was sixth against the run (104.2 yards per game) and did allow 5.3 yards per rush. However, that still sets up a passing situation on second down.

Often this season, Toronto has had to rely on stellar performances from its defence and special teams (sometimes both) to secure close victories. Case in point was while the Argos swept the season series with Winnipeg 2-0, they only outscored the Bombers by a combined 30-25 margin.

Toronto's defence caused Winnipeg's offence fits in both games, registering a combined 12 sacks. But the Bombers rushed for over 100 yards in each contest, which could bode well Sunday for Brady Oliveira the CFL's leading rusher (1,353 yards).

Oliveira didn't crack the 100-yard plateau this season against Toronto but did run for combined 160 yards on 25 carries (6.4-yard average). The Argos were ranked second against the run (85.1 yards per game) however were eighth in pass defence (296.8) and last in 30-plus yard completions allowed (36).

Although Winnipeg was sixth in 30-yard completions with 23, veteran Zach Collaros should have ample opportunity Sunday to take his shots downfield, as long as the Bombers offensive line can keep its quarterback clean and afford him the time.

With the likes of Nic Demski (76 catches, 1,030 yards, six TDs), Ontaria Wilson (71 catches, 1,026 yards, three TDs), Kenny Lawler (41 catches, 622 yards four TDs in 10 games) and Oliveira (57 catches, 476 yards, TD), Collaros will have passing options.

However, Collaros and Co. will have to be wary of Toronto linebacker Wynton McManis, who has a well-earned reputation of coming up with the timely turnover. His interception in the East Division semifinal set up the first of two fourth-quarter pick-sixes for the Argos in their 58-38 win over Ottawa.

And Winnipeg will have to be wary of returner Janarion Grant, who had a CFL-best four return TDs during the season and had a 71-yard punt return score last week against Montreal.

But Winnipeg is very well aware of Grant's ability. He spent his four CFL seasons with the Bombers — winning Grey Cups in 2019 and '21 — before joining the Argos in May.

