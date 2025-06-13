TORONTO - There's no place like home for Wynton McManis and the Toronto Argonauts.

Toronto (0-1) hosts the Calgary Stampeders (1-0) on Saturday afternoon in its home opener. After the Argos began their Grey Cup title defence with a 28-10 road loss in Montreal last week, McManis welcomes the return to BMO Field, where the club is 16-2 the last two seasons.

"Just the love we get from Argos Nation, their energy, their passion," McManis said in explaining Toronto's home-field record. "We see them all the time at practice and when they show up at the game, you feel like they're stepping on to the field.

"I think that adds a little something to us and we always come with a little more juice."

Toronto has excelled at BMO Field under Ryan Dinwiddie, who's in his fifth season as head coach and has led the Argos to a 27-7 home mark.

"Obviously you want to do that for your fans and play exciting football for them," Dinwiddie said. "But if we win all of our home games there's a good chance we're going to make the playoffs.

"We still have to win on the road, that's an emphasis as well. But when we're at home I think guys are excited to go out there and play in front of our great fans."

However, Dinwiddie is 3-4 versus Calgary, the only CFL team he has a sub.-500 record against. Stamps head coach/GM Dave Dickenson boasts a 12-3 mark against Toronto.

Toronto's defence struggled with the run against Montreal, allowing 163 yards on 26 carries (6.3-yard average). The rushing attack figured prominently in Calgary's season-opening 38-26 win over Hamilton last week as the Stamps had 158 yards on 31 attempts (5.1-yard average) with Dedrick Mills accounting for 94 yards and three touchdowns.

"It (stopping run) is always the most important thing, that's always your first goal," said McManis, who had nine tackles against Montreal. "Mills is a great back, he does a good job of reading and breaking a lot of tackles so we have to make sure we swarm to the ball and tackle with all 12 hats."

Then again, Calgary's offensive co-ordinator Pat DelMonaco is also its offensive-line coach.

"Pat is an O-line coach at heart so he wants to to play a physical brand of football," Dinwiddie said. "They're going to try to attack us downhill and we've got a good plan for it.

"Guys are aware of it and it all starts up front for us in this game."

Veteran Vernon Adams Jr. completed 19-of-28 passes for 284 yards last week in his Calgary debut. He was intercepted twice but did rush for 33 yards on three carries.

Adams is 2-5 lifetime versus Toronto but has thrown 14 TD passes over that stretch.

"He's a dual-threat quarterback," McManis said of Adams. "He's an older guy now so there's not much he hasn't seen.

"Just kind of try to make him have to sit in the pocket and see if we can kind of confuse him and show him some things he hasn't seen before and get pressure on him and try to make him uncomfortable."

Veteran Nick Arbuckle will make a second straight start at quarterback for Toronto with incumbent Chad Kelly still being limited in practice. Kelly, 31, continues to recover from a leg injury suffered in last year's East Division final.

Arbuckle, who was the MVP of Toronto's Grey Cup win over Winnipeg last year, completed 20-of-32 passes for 273 yards and a TD versus Montreal but also had two interceptions.

"Just sustain drives," Dinwiddie said regarding what he'd like to see from his offence Saturday. "We had some good plays and we'd get three first downs but then have to punt.

"We had our moments last week and we've got to build off those and make sure it's a complete game this week."

McManis agreed.

"There are some things we need to clean up," he said. "It's early in the year, we've got to fix some MAs (missed assignments) and clean up the penalties but it's not really anything you're too worried about.

"I feel like we're in a good spot mentally, I feel like everyone is prepared and wants to get things done the right way. Our effort and compassion is there for it."

Toronto hasn't started a season 0-2 since 2019.

Calgary has dropped its last two games at BMO Field after winning eight straight road contests versus Toronto. The two teams split their games last year, each victorious at home.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 13, 2025.