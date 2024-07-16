TORONTO — Linebacker Wynton McManis of the Toronto Argonauts, Winnipeg receiver Ontaria Wilson and the Blue Bombers’ offensive line were the top selections in the CFL honour roll Tuesday.

McManis was the top-rated defensive player with a grade of 90.6. He had four tackles and returned his first interception of the season for a touchdown in leading Toronto past the Montreal Alouettes 37-18, earning his second honour roll selection of the season.

Players in nine specific positions are highlighted as per data points registered and compiled by Pro Football Focus, a sports analytics company.

Wilson earned top offensive player honours with a 90.5. He registered 13 catches for 201 yards and a TD in Winnipeg's 41-37 victory over the Calgary Stampeders. Winnipeg's offensive line was the top unit with a grade of 67.2. The top three performers were Stanley Bryant (70.6), Asotui Eli (65.7) and Liam Dobson (65.2).

Saskatchewan's Logan Ferland (77.2) was the top-rated individual offensive lineman.

Vernon Adams Jr. the B.C. Lions was the top-rated quarterback (87.4) while Toronto's Ka’Deem Carey (82.6) earned top running back honours. The other top performers included: Toronto's Jordan Williams (defensive lineman, 83.3) and returner Janarion Grant (90.5); Ottawa's Adarius Pickett (defensive back, 86.9); B.C. kicker Sean Whyte (80.7) and Argo Thiadric Hansen (special-teams, 90.6).

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 16, 2024.