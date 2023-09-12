TORONTO — Zach Collaros, Brady Oliveira and the Winnipeg Blue Bombers' offensive line were graded as some of the top performers Tuesday in the CFL's weekly honour roll.

Collaros earned a grade of 94.0 after completing 18-of-21 passes for 319 yards and five TDs in Winnipeg's 51-6 win over the Saskatchewan Roughriders. It's the fifth time this year the Winnipeg starter has earned the top quarterback score.

Players in nine specific position are highlighted as per data points registered and compiled by Pro Football Focus, a sports analytics company.

Bombers running back Oliveira was the top-graded rusher at 88.3 after running for 154 yards on 18 carries while adding four catches for 57 yards and a touchdown versus Saskatchewan.

And Winnipeg's offensive line earned the top overall grade of 88.8. Edmonton's Martez Ivey had the top individual score of 77.0.

Hamilton's Tim White was the top-graded receiver at 85.8.

Ottawa's Lorenzo Mauldin IV (81.0) was the top defensive lineman while Calgary's Cameron Judge (79.3) earned the top grade among linebackers. Toronto's Jamal Peters (84.3) was first among defensive backs.

Calgary's Cody Grace (76.4) earned the top score among kickers and punters while Edmonton's Tanner Green (90.5) led the way among special-teams players.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 12, 2023.