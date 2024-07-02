Winnipeg Blue Bombers veteran quarterback Zach Collaros did not participate at practice on Tuesday after leaving Saturday's Week 4 loss against the Calgary Stampeders for "precautionary" reasons.

Backups Chris Streveler and Terry Wilson Jr. took reps in Collaros' absence. Collaros was on the field, but not in uniform.

Collaros threw for 55 yards and one interception before exciting in the first half after taking a hit from Stampeders defensive tackle Josiah Coatney.

Blue Bombers head coach Mike O'Shea said after the game that Collaros will be fine and his absence for the remainder of the game was for "precautionary" reasons.

Collaros, 35, has struggled this season for the winless Bombers, throwing for 796 yards with no touchdowns and four interceptions alongside a 62.3 completion percentage.

Winnipeg is now 0-4 on the season after Saturday's overtime loss in Calgary. They will host the Ottawa Redblacks on Friday in Week 5 action.