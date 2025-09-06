Winnipeg Blue Bombers quarterback Zach Collaros exited Saturday’s 21-13 Banjo Bowl loss against the Saskatchewan Roughriders in the third quarter with an apparent upper-body injury.

Collaros, 37, was on the receiving end of a hard hit from Roughriders defensive back C.J. Reavis and did not return to the field after.

The free-blitzing Reavis came off of the edge and hit Collaros up high on the play, who laid motionless on the field after the strip sack. The play was later ruled to be roughing the passer by the CFL Replay Room following a Blue Bombers challenge, wiping out the turnover.

Winnipeg has yet to offer an update on the status of their quarterback, who was able to jog off the field under his own power.

The two-time CFL Most Outstanding Player had completed nine-of-15 passing attempts for 165 yards, two interceptions and a touchdown.

Chris Streveler was called into the game by head coach Mike O’Shea in Collaros’ absence.

Collaros, a native of Steubenville, Ohio, has thrown for 2,132 passing yards with 13 touchdowns and 11 interceptions across 10 games played this season.