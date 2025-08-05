Winnipeg Blue Bombers quarterback Zach Collaros was a full participant in the team's Tuesday's practice session.

The 36-year-old missed Winnipeg's 40-31 win over the Toronto Argonauts last week with a neck injury, after exiting early in his previous two starts with a neck designation.

The two-time Most Outstanding Player has completed 72.6 per cent of his passes thrown for 1,031 yards, seven touchdowns, and eight interceptions across five games this season.

Across 163 career games in the CFL, Collaros has thrown for nearly 34,000 yards, 206 touchdowns, and 109 interceptions while capturing three Grey Cups (two as a starter with Winnipeg).

In his absence, Chris Streveler has been taking the reins, he is 2-0 as a starter this season.

In Winnipeg's Week 10 win last week, the Crystal Lake, Illinois native completed 80.9 per cent of his passes for 173 yards, three interceptions, and zero touchdowns.

Across seven games total in 2025, the 30-year-old has completed 67.4 per cent of his passes (64-for-95) for 731 yards, five touchdowns, and six interceptions.