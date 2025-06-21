VANCOUVER - Zach Collaros threw for 179 yards with two touchdowns on Saturday, powering the Winnipeg Blue Bombers to a 27-14 victory over the B.C. Lions in his first game of the CFL season.

The veteran quarterback connected on 18 of his 25 attempts and had two interceptions after missing Winnipeg's season opener last week due to suspension for failing to respond to an off-season drug-testing request.

Jeremiah Masoli was 25-for-44, passing for 281 yards with one major and two interceptions in his first-ever start for the Lions (1-2).

The 36-year-old American quarterback replaced Nathan Rourke as starter after Rourke suffered a core injury in B.C.'s 34-20 loss to the Blue Bombers last week.

Winnipeg (2-0) was also without one of its stars in Saturday's rematch as Brady Oliveira sat out with a shoulder injury he picked up against the Lions.

Collaros wasted no time in finding his form Saturday.

Just over seven minutes into the game, the veteran escaped the pocket under pressure and hurled a rainbow into the far corner of the end zone where Dalton Schoen jumped up to make the grab. The 15-yard touchdown pass capped a 72-yard, 12-play scoring drive.

The Lions responded with their own extended series, but couldn't break into the red zone and settled for a 22-yard field goal from Sean Whyte early in the second quarter.

Sergio Castillo matched the score minutes later, booting a 55-yard kick through the uprights to boost Winnipeg's lead to 10-3.

B.C.'s offence struggled to gain traction through the rest of the half.

Midway through the second quarter, Masoli — who signed with the Lions as a free agent in February — tossed a harried pass to running back James Butler, who fumbled the ball. Parker was there to pick it up and sprint 57 yards the other way for the Bombers' second major of the night. Castillo hit the convert and Winnipeg took a 17-3 lead.

The Lions got a glimmer of hope later in the frame when defensive back Cristophe Beaulieu picked off Collaros' deep throw to Nic Demski and darted up the sidelines 40 yards.

Masoli and the B.C. offence couldn't make anything of the interception and punted on third down.

Winnipeg hit the home side's confidence hard once again before both teams headed into the locker rooms, with Parker picking off Masoli's pass to Jermaine Jackson.

Castillo upped Winnipeg's lead to 20-3 early in the third quarter with a 38-yard field goal.

Whyte replied minutes later, booting a 43-yard kick for B.C.

The Lions began stringing plays together early in the fourth quarter and found themselves with a first yard deep in Bombers territory. Masoli sailed a pass to Ayden Eberhardt deep in the end zone, only to see it picked off by Winnipeg's Evan Holm. B.C. then challenged the play, saying there was no catch, but a review upheld the call on the field.

On the next play, Collaros chucked a pass way up field to Keric Wheatfall for a 48-yard gain. The Bombers' continued to build and Collaros capped the drive with a five-yard dish to offensive lineman Tui Eli in the end zone. Another convert from Castillo gave Winnipeg a 27-6 advantage.

The Lions refused to go quietly, though.

Masoli and his team steadily worked their way up the field and inside Winnipeg's 10-yard line, where they were stymied by the Bombers defence and turned the ball over on downs with less than five minutes to go.

Another interception gave B.C. a final prime opportunity late in the fourth quarter.

Robert Carter Jr. nabbed Collaros' pass inside Winnipeg territory and the Lions capitalized, with Masoli firing a seven-yard dart to Jevon Cottoy just over the goal line.

The QB then handed off to Butler, who rushed in for a two-point convert that sealed the score at 27-14.

UP NEXT

Blue Bombers: Host the Edmonton Elks on Thursday.

Lions: Visit the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Saturday, June 28.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 21, 2025.