Chad Kelly is slated to get his first start under centre in a regular season game for the Toronto Argonauts when they take on the Montreal Alouettes this Saturday.

Ahead of his first start, the former Ole Miss Rebel and Denver Broncos quarterback expressed his anticipation for what Saturday holds.

"I'm excited," Kelly said Thursday. "Obviously, it's been a long time waiting to play and start a meaningful game. I'm excited to get out there with the guys and just have fun."

The 28-year-old from Buffalo, nephew of Bills Hall of Fame quarterback Jim Jelly, was acquired by the Argonauts as a negotiation list player in a trade with the Edmonton Elks in October of 2021.

Before joining the Canadian Football League, Kelly starred at the University of Mississippi after transferring from Clemson. In his 2015 junior season, Kelly posted one of the best seasons ever by a Rebels QB as he threw for 4,042 yards, scoring 41 total touchdowns and becoming the first Rebel to win Sugar Bowl MVP honours since Archie Manning in 1970.

Kelly was taken in the seventh round of the 2017 National Football League draft by the Broncos. He spent two seasons in Denver before spending two seasons with the Indianapolis Colts (2019-20).

Taking the time to reflect on what he's learned about the Canadian game 21 weeks into the season, Kelly started with the most recognized attribute of the CFL playing surface.

"(The) field's wide," Kelly said laughing. "But holes close just as quick. There's a lot of different coverages, (a) variety of different coverages. Not too many coverages but the variety of the certain kind. That's kind of the biggest nuance of this game."

Though Kelly hasn't had meaningful reps since the preseason, he's not worried about showing any rust against the Alouettes.

"I'm going out there to have fun with the guys, try to get the ball out of my hands as fast as I can (and) meticulously go down the field and take what the defence gives me," he said.