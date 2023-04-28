HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — The Las Vegas Raiders restructured defensive end Chandler Jones' contract to free up salary cap space, according to a person with knowledge of the agreement.

That person spoke on condition of anonymity Friday because the agreement hasn't been announced.

By restructuring Jones' contract, the Raiders will free up more than $5 million in cap space.

Las Vegas made addressing its pass rush a priority by selecting Texas Tech defensive end Tryee Wilson in the first round of the NFL draft Thursday. Wilson, the seventh overall pick, is expected to be in a rotation with Jones and Maxx Crosby.

The Raiders officially introduced Wilson on Friday.

“I haven’t really got into the scheme yet,” Wilson said. "But I know they get after the quarterback, and I’m excited to do that.”

