Charge place G Maschmeyer on LTIR, sign G Morgan

The Ottawa Charge have placed star goalie Emerance Maschmeyer on the long-term injured reserve after she suffered a lower-body injury during Tuesday's game against the Minnesota Frost.

Further testing is required to determine the severity of the injury, the Charge said in a press release.

As a result, the Charge signed rookie goalie Lucy Morgan to a contract.

Morgan, a 24-year-old from North Dakota, has one game of PWHL experience in her professional career, allowing five goals on 34 shots as a member of the Frost earlier this season.

Maschmeyer suffered the injury to her right leg halfway though the third period of Tuesday's game against Minnesota, allowing a goal to Frost forward Taylor Heise in the process. Maschmeyer, who had stopped all 18 shots to that point of the game, needed help to get off the ice and was replaced by backup goalie Gwyneth Philips.

Ottawa was able to hold on for the 3-2 win and now have nine wins in 22 games this season, five points behind Minnesota for the fourth and final playoff spot.

The 30-year-old Maschmeyer has posted six wins this season, alongside a 2.58 goals-against average and a .913 save percentage.

The native of Bruderheim, Alta., helped Canada win gold at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing as well as the 2021, 2022 and 2024 World Championships.