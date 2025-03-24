Charge's Vanisova, Sceptres' Campbell, Fleet's Tapani named PWHL's three stars of the week

TORONTO - Ottawa Charge forward Tereza Vanisova, Toronto Sceptres goaltender Kristen Campbell and Boston Fleet forward Susanna Tapani have been named the Professional Women’s Hockey League's three stars of the week.

Vanisova, the league's first star, scored three goals in a span of eight minutes 44 seconds in a 5-2 win over New York on Saturday.

She is the first player in PWHL history to record two hat tricks in a season.

Campbell was in goal for a pair of 2-1 victories for the Sceptres.

She made 27 saves against New York on Wednesday and a season-high 32 against league-leading Montreal on Sunday.

Tapani had the decisive goal in the sixth round of a shootout and a goal and an assist in regulation as the Fleet edged Montreal 3-2 on Tuesday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 24, 2025.