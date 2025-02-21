VANCOUVER - Canadian rugby star Charity Williams scored the 100th try of her career, powering the country to a 26-19 victory over Brazil on the opening day of the HSBC SVNS in Vancouver on Friday.

Williams opened the scoring in the first minute, collecting a ball from captain Piper Logan and darting in to touch, then holding her fingers up in a heart to the hometown crowd.

The 28-year-old from Toronto added another try in the fourth minute when she dove in over the line with a forward roll.

Logan and Florence Symonds contributed second-half tries for Canada, which came into the tournament sitting fifth in the series standings. Olivia Apps kicked three conversions.

Yasmin Soares touched twice and Isadora Lopes once for No. 9 Brazil, which also got a convert each from Mariana Nicolau and Raquel Kochhann.

The Canadian women continue pool play against No. 12 Spain on Friday night before facing No. 2 Australia on Saturday. The tournament's quarterfinals go Saturday afternoon and the finals are set for Sunday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 21, 2025.