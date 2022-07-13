The struggling Toronto Blue Jays are making a major change, firing Charlie Montoyo after four seasons.

The Blue Jays announced Wednesday that bench coach John Schneider will take over as interim manager for the remainder of the season, with Casey Candaele being appointed interim bench coach.

Statement from the Toronto Blue Jays: pic.twitter.com/mSylN7TyDE — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) July 13, 2022

The move comes with the Jays having lost eight of their past 10 games and soon after a four-game sweep at the hands of the Seattle Mariners. Toronto sits four games over .500 at 46-42 after Tuesday's 4-3 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies.

Montoyo took over from John Gibbons as manager prior to the 2019 season. He joined the Tampa Bay Rays organization in 1997 – one year before they played their first game as an expansion team – and coached at various levels of the minor leagues before being elevated to the big leagues as a third base coach and bench coach working under manager Kevin Cash in 2015.

The 56-year-old led the rebuilding Blue Jays to a 67-95 record in 2019 but the team took a huge step forward in the COVID-19-shortened 2020 season, going 32-28 to reach the playoffs for the first time since 2016.

The Jays followed that up with a 91-71 record a year ago – their fifth highest win total in franchise history – but missed the postseason by one game. Given the team’s progress, it was expected the team would reach its full potential this season.

Toronto lost Cy Young winner Robbie Ray and MVP candidate Marcus Semien on the off-season but replaced them by adding Kevin Gausman and Matt Chapman.

Many sportsbooks had the Blue Jays second behind the Los Angeles Dodgers in World Series odds coming into 2022 and while the team has shown flashes, inconsistencies in both the starting rotation and bullpen coupled with July’s stretch of losses ultimately forced team president Mark Shapiro and general manager Ross Atkins to make a change.

Montoyo exits with an overall record of exactly .500 at 236-236, the fifth most wins in team history behind Cito Gaston (894), John Gibbons (793), Bobby Cox (355 and Jimy Williams (281).