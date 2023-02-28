Charlotte Hornets All-Star point guard LaMelo Ball will miss the remainder of the season with his fractured right ankle, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Hornets All-Star LaMelo Ball will miss the remainder of the season with his fractured right ankle, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Ball has had multiple left ankle sprains this season before suffering the right ankle fracture on Monday night. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 28, 2023

Ball, 21, suffered the injury during the Hornets' 117-106 win over the Detroit Pistons on Monday, when he tallied 18 points, six rebounds and five assists in 21 minutes played before exiting.

As Charania notes, the former third overall draft pick by the Hornets in the 2020 NBA Draft has had multiple left ankle sprains, limiting him to 36 of the Hornets' 63 games this season.

INJURY UPDATE: @hornets guard LaMelo Ball left the third quarter of tonight’s game vs DET with a right ankle injury. He will be out for the remainder of the game. — Charlotte Hornets PR (@HornetsPR) February 28, 2023

Ball has averaged 23.3 points, 8.4 assists and 6.4 rebounds for the Southeast Division-dwelling Hornets (20-43).

A native of Chino Hills, Calif., Ball earned his first All-Star nod in the 2021-22 season, as he averaged 20.1 points, 7.6 assists and 6.7 rebounds.

A season prior, Ball was named the 2020-21 Rookie of the Year and was named to the 2021-22 NBA All-Rookie Team.

LaMelo's brother and Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo was shut down for the remainder of the season with a knee injury earlier in February.