Ontario-born running back Chase Brown rushed for 98 yards and two touchdowns in Illinois' 31-24 loss to Purdue on Saturday, reaching the 3,000-yard mark in the process.

𝟑𝐤@chasebrown____ reaches 3,000 rushing yards in his Fighting Illini career.



Only the second Illinois player to do so.#Illini // #HTTO // #famILLy pic.twitter.com/5lPs2NBGjH — Illinois Football (@IlliniFootball) November 12, 2022

The 21-year-old becomes just the second Illinois player to do so alongside former Super Bowl XXXIV champion Robert Holcombe.

Brown has entrenched himself in the Heisman conversation for his efforts this season. He leads all conferences with 1,344 rushing yards and has scored three touchdowns. Brown has added 141 yards and three touchdowns through the air.

Not all was well for Brown on Saturday as he appeared to suffer an apparent ankle injury late in the game. Early reports indicate that Brown's season may be in jeopardy.

#Illini Bielema says he has no update on Chase Brown's late injury but on the radio says Taz Nicholson 'could be done for the season' — Bret Beherns (@WCIA3Bret) November 12, 2022

The program has yet to provide an update on his status.