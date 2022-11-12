Ontario-born running back Chase Brown rushed for 98 yards and two touchdowns in Illinois' 31-24 loss to Purdue on Saturday, reaching the 3,000-yard mark in the process. 

The 21-year-old becomes just the second Illinois player to do so alongside former Super Bowl XXXIV champion Robert Holcombe. 

Brown has entrenched himself in the Heisman conversation for his efforts this season. He leads all conferences with 1,344 rushing yards and has scored three touchdowns. Brown has added 141 yards and three touchdowns through the air. 

Not all was well for Brown on Saturday as he appeared to suffer an apparent ankle injury late in the game. Early reports indicate that Brown's season may be in jeopardy. 

The program has yet to provide an update on his status. 