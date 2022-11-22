8h ago
Canadian RB Brown named semifinalist for Doak Walker Award
The University of Illinois football program announced that Canadian running back Chase Brown has been named a semifinalist for the Doak Walker Award
TSN.ca Staff
Chase, Sydney Brown have been pushing each other since they were little boys
The University of Illinois football program announced that Canadian running back Chase Brown has been named a semifinalist for the Doak Walker Award
𝐃𝐨𝐚𝐤 𝐖𝐚𝐥𝐤𝐞𝐫 𝐀𝐰𝐚𝐫𝐝 𝐒𝐞𝐦𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐢𝐬𝐭@chasebrown____ #Illini // #HTTO // #famILLy pic.twitter.com/Ld51JuTE94— Illinois Football (@IlliniFootball) November 22, 2022
The Doak Walker Award honours the top running back in college football in the United States with previous winners being Seattle Seahawks' Kenneth Walker III and Pittsburgh Steelers' Najee Harris. Some of Brown's fellow nominees include: Bijan Robinson of the University of Texas, Deuce Vaughn of Kansas State University and Blake Corum of the University of Michigan.
Brown, a native of London, Ont., leads all conferences with 1,582 rushing yards on the season and is fresh off a 140-yard, two-touchdown performance in a narrow 19-17 loss to the No. 3 ranked Michigan Wolverines.