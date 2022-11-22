Chase, Sydney Brown have been pushing each other since they were little boys

The University of Illinois football program announced that Canadian running back Chase Brown has been named a semifinalist for the Doak Walker Award

The Doak Walker Award honours the top running back in college football in the United States with previous winners being Seattle Seahawks' Kenneth Walker III and Pittsburgh Steelers' Najee Harris. Some of Brown's fellow nominees include: Bijan Robinson of the University of Texas, Deuce Vaughn of Kansas State University and Blake Corum of the University of Michigan.

Brown, a native of London, Ont., leads all conferences with 1,582 rushing yards on the season and is fresh off a 140-yard, two-touchdown performance in a narrow 19-17 loss to the No. 3 ranked Michigan Wolverines.