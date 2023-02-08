Canadian brothers Chase and Sydney Brown are among five Canadians to have received invites to the 2023 NFL Combine, which is scheduled to take place from Feb. 28 - Mar. 6 in Indianapolis.

The Illinois standouts both recently played in the Senior Bowl, with Chase voted as the National team's running back practice player of the week and Sydney being listed as one of NFL.com's top-10 draft winners from the Senior Bowl practice sessions.

Chase received the Jon Cornish Trophy as the top Canadian player in American college football, finished fourth in the NCAA with 1,643 yards, 13 touchdowns (10 rushing, three receiving) and was a finalist for the Doak Walker Award as the top running back in American college football.

Sydney was named to the All-Big Ten first team (coaches) and finished second in the nation and first in the Big-10 with six interceptions last season.

The London, Ont., natives both played their entire college career with the Fighting Illini.

Three other Canadians were invited to the NFL Combine: