TORONTO — Twins Chase and Sydney Brown are making the winter edition of the CFL scouting bureau a family affair.

Chase Brown, a running back at Illinois, remains atop the list after doing so in the fall edition that was released in September. Sydney Brown, a defensive back with the Fighting Illini, moves into second position after holding down third in September.

The Browns are natives of London, Ont.

The scouting bureau consists of league scouts, player-personnel directors and GMs. It compiles the top-20 prospects for the 2023 CFL draft, which goes May 2.

Tavius Robinson of Guelph, Ont., a defensive lineman at Mississippi, moved up six spots into third. Sidy Sow of Bromont, Que., an offensive lineman at Eastern Michigan, also moved up to No. 4 after being listed seventh in September.

But Matthew Bergeron of Victoriaville, Que., an offensive lineman at Syracuse, had an even bigger climb. He took fifth in the winter edition after not being ranked in September.

The Browns, Robinson and Bergeron have all been invited to participate in the '23 Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala.

Chase Brown finished fourth in NCAA rushing with 1,643 yards, cracking the 100-yard mark in 10 games. He also scored 13 touchdowns (10 rushing, three receiving) and is a finalist for Doak Walker Award as U.S. college football's top running back.

Brown also secured the 2022 Jon Cornish Trophy as the top Canadian in the NCAA ranks.

Sydney Brown recorded 59 tackles (3.5 for a loss) and a Big 10-leading six interceptions that placed him second in the NCAA. Brown also registered seven pass breakups and a sack.

Robinson had 44 tackles, seven sacks, five forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries over 13 starts for Ole Miss. Before heading south, he played at Guelph, posting 65 tackles and 13.5 sacks over two seasons.

Sow started 13 games with the Eagles, who finished first in MAC in red zone offence (93.9 per cent) and third-down percentage (44.9). Sow accepted an invitation to play in the 2023 NFLPA Collegiate Bowl and remains Eastern Michigan's all-time leader in games played (56) and started (54).

Bergeron served as a team captain at Syracuse. He was part of an offensive line that paved the way for running back Sean Tucker to become the first player in school history to register consecutive 1,000-yard rushing seasons and record over 250 receiving yards.

Rounding out the top-10, in order, were Pittsburgh receiver Jared Wayne (Peterborough, Ont.), Fresno State offensive lineman Dontae Bull (Victoria), TCU defensive lineman Lwal Uguak (Edmonton), Penn State defensive back Jonathan Sutherland (Ottawa) and U.B.C. defensive lineman Lake Korte-Moore (Ottawa).

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 26, 2023.